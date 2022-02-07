Dubai announces new tariff on single-use plastic bags from July 1

Will implement a complete ban within two years.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 2:57 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 4:38 PM

A new policy approved in Dubai on Monday will limit the use of single-use bags.

Starting July 1, 2022, single-use bags will cost 25 fils at stores across the Emirate. The tariff applies to restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce deliveries.

Dubai will implement a complete ban within two years, as per the policy announced by the Executive Council.

