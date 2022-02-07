Rare aquatic creatures are routinely spotted in UAE waters
Environment3 weeks ago
A new policy approved in Dubai on Monday will limit the use of single-use bags.
Starting July 1, 2022, single-use bags will cost 25 fils at stores across the Emirate. The tariff applies to restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce deliveries.
Dubai will implement a complete ban within two years, as per the policy announced by the Executive Council.
ALSO READ:
More details to follow
