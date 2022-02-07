50% camel deaths in UAE caused by plastic consumption: Dubai Executive Council

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opens at Expo 2020 Dubai
Environment3 weeks ago
Did you know that about 50 per cent of camel deaths in the UAE are caused due to consumption of plastic bags?
The shocking figure was revealed by the Executive Council of Dubai as it announced a policy to limit the use of single-use bags. Starting July 1, 2022, single-use bags will cost 25 fils at stores across the Emirate. The tariff applies to restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce deliveries.
A total ban on single-use bags will be implemented in two years.
A study conducted by the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment back in the 90s had suggested that one in two camels died as it swallowed plastic bags and choked.
The plastic remained long after the bodies decomposed.
The Dubai Executive Council also said that 86 per cent of turtles found dead on the Emirates’ shores had consumed plastic materials.
It takes 400 years for plastic bags to decompose and thousands of years to mitigate their impact on the environment.
ALSO READ:
A survey the council conducted suggested that all businesses in Dubai are up for limiting the use of single-use plastic bags.
The survey found that 100 per cent of businesses would support the introduction of a total ban on plastic bags or imposition of a charge.
About 85 per cent of the Emirate’s residents said they would support the move, according to the survey.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opens at Expo 2020 Dubai
Environment3 weeks ago
Rare aquatic creatures are routinely spotted in UAE waters
Environment3 weeks ago
Suhail Al Mazrouei says hydrogen will play a critical role in the global energy transition
Environment3 weeks ago
Irena estimates more than 30 per cent of hydrogen could be traded across borders by 2050, a higher share than natural gas today
Environment3 weeks ago
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed a need to go "further and faster" to close the energy gap
Environment3 weeks ago
EAD official outlines its plans to eradicate single-use plastic bags in the Emirate
Environment3 weeks ago
The sighting is indicative of the health and quality of the emirate's waters and marine biodiversity
Environment1 month ago
The fine value will depend on the violation and the extent of damage caused to the environment and recurrence rate
Environment1 month ago