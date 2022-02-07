50% camel deaths in UAE caused by plastic consumption: Dubai Executive Council

Shocking stat revealed as the Emirate announced new charge on plastic bags from July

By A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 4:47 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 4:50 PM

Did you know that about 50 per cent of camel deaths in the UAE are caused due to consumption of plastic bags?

The shocking figure was revealed by the Executive Council of Dubai as it announced a policy to limit the use of single-use bags. Starting July 1, 2022, single-use bags will cost 25 fils at stores across the Emirate. The tariff applies to restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce deliveries.

A total ban on single-use bags will be implemented in two years.

A study conducted by the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment back in the 90s had suggested that one in two camels died as it swallowed plastic bags and choked.

The plastic remained long after the bodies decomposed.

The Dubai Executive Council also said that 86 per cent of turtles found dead on the Emirates’ shores had consumed plastic materials.

It takes 400 years for plastic bags to decompose and thousands of years to mitigate their impact on the environment.

Full support for ban

A survey the council conducted suggested that all businesses in Dubai are up for limiting the use of single-use plastic bags.

The survey found that 100 per cent of businesses would support the introduction of a total ban on plastic bags or imposition of a charge.

About 85 per cent of the Emirate’s residents said they would support the move, according to the survey.

