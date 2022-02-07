Dubai stores to charge for plastic: 100% businesses back ban on single-use bags

Rare aquatic creatures are routinely spotted in UAE waters
Environment3 weeks ago
All businesses in Dubai are up for limiting the use of single-use plastic bags, a survey has revealed.
The survey conducted by the Executive Council of Dubai suggested that 100 per cent of businesses would support the introduction of a total ban or imposition of a charge.
This came as the Executive Council approved a policy to limit the use of single-use bags.
Starting July 1, 2022, single-use bags will cost 25 fils at stores across the Emirate. The tariff applies to restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce deliveries.
A total ban on single-use bags will be implemented in two years.
About 85 per cent of the Emirate’s residents said they would support the move, according to the survey.
Additionally, about half of the respondents said they segregated waste at home.
Businesses and entities in Dubai have taken multiple steps to eliminate single-use plastic over the past few years.
In 2019, Dubai Airports said it would go plastic-free.
ALSO READ:
Majid Al Futtaim group has pledged to remove single-use plastic from its malls, hotels, Vox cinemas and Carrefour stores by 2025. As part of the pledge, Carrefour stores would be taking 500 million plastic grocery bags out of circulation each year.
LuLu group has also introduced multiple campaigns to discourage and reduce plastic bag consumption.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
Rare aquatic creatures are routinely spotted in UAE waters
Environment3 weeks ago
Suhail Al Mazrouei says hydrogen will play a critical role in the global energy transition
Environment3 weeks ago
Irena estimates more than 30 per cent of hydrogen could be traded across borders by 2050, a higher share than natural gas today
Environment3 weeks ago
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed a need to go "further and faster" to close the energy gap
Environment3 weeks ago
EAD official outlines its plans to eradicate single-use plastic bags in the Emirate
Environment3 weeks ago
The sighting is indicative of the health and quality of the emirate's waters and marine biodiversity
Environment1 month ago
The fine value will depend on the violation and the extent of damage caused to the environment and recurrence rate
Environment1 month ago
This eco-friendly apartment is equipped with all things 'green', including energy-efficient appliances
Environment1 month ago