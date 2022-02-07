Dubai stores to charge for plastic: 100% businesses back ban on single-use bags

A total ban on one-time bags will be implemented in two years

Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022

All businesses in Dubai are up for limiting the use of single-use plastic bags, a survey has revealed.

The survey conducted by the Executive Council of Dubai suggested that 100 per cent of businesses would support the introduction of a total ban or imposition of a charge.

This came as the Executive Council approved a policy to limit the use of single-use bags.

Starting July 1, 2022, single-use bags will cost 25 fils at stores across the Emirate. The tariff applies to restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce deliveries.

About 85 per cent of the Emirate’s residents said they would support the move, according to the survey.

Additionally, about half of the respondents said they segregated waste at home.

Businesses and entities in Dubai have taken multiple steps to eliminate single-use plastic over the past few years.

In 2019, Dubai Airports said it would go plastic-free.

Majid Al Futtaim group has pledged to remove single-use plastic from its malls, hotels, Vox cinemas and Carrefour stores by 2025. As part of the pledge, Carrefour stores would be taking 500 million plastic grocery bags out of circulation each year.

LuLu group has also introduced multiple campaigns to discourage and reduce plastic bag consumption.

