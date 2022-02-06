Abu Dhabi: Up to Dh1 million fine for disposing toxic materials in rainwater drainage networks

Projects and individuals will be penalised depending on the type of violation and recurrence rate so as to protect the environment.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 2:34 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 2:43 PM

The discharge of toxic or hazardous materials into sewage or storm and rainwater drainage networks is prohibited and those committing the violation will be slapped with fines ranging from Dh150,000 to Dh1 million, environment authorities in Abu Dhabi have warned.

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) said that the environmental violations will be issued to facilities, projects and individuals depending on the type of violation and recurrence rate so as to protect and preserve the environment.

According to EAD, discharge of toxic or hazardous materials to sewage or storm and rainwater drainage networks causes degradation of water quality and marine habitat and significant damage to infrastructure and assets.

“It also kills fish, marine mammals and causes unpleasant odour,” EAD said on Twitter.

To avoid the violations, firms and residents have been urged to comply with environmental laws, and permit conditions, obtain a wastewater discharge permit from the relevant authority, treat and dispose of wastewater according to permit conditions and the designated location, allocate approved environmental service provider and report any environmental incident to EAD.

EAD had in December last year announced fines ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh1 million for environment violations in Abu Dhabi.

Authorities said the fine value depends on the violation and the extent of damage caused to the environment and recurrence rate.

Violations have been classified into three categories: development and industrial; hunting, biodiversity and reserves; and fishing and discharge in marine environment. The value of each fine is increased for repeat violations.

This came as Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), issued a new resolution.

The law covers all practices that harm the environment which are not included in the currently applicable regulations.

