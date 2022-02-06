Dubai approves plans to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030

Sun 6 Feb 2022

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy on Sunday approved plans to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent by the end of 2030.

The move aims to support the UAE's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of clean and renewable energy sources.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: "The Council has started evaluating carbon emissions for the next 10 years, in collaboration with the relevant organisations in Dubai to come up with the required measures to reduce emissions. A roadmap will then define the way to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050."

The Supreme Council of Energy also reviewed mechanisms and programmes carried out by other bodies under its umbrella in electricity and water production, industries, waste management, and land transport to reduce carbon emissions. These resulted in significant reductions in 2019 and 2020.

Additionally, the council approved a regulatory framework for cooling service providers and customers to ensure the effectiveness of permit issuance and billing.

The 68th Supreme Council of Energy meeting discussed the successful launch of Dewa-Sat 1 nanosatellite, which is part of Dewa's Space-D programme. The nanosatellite, which is the world's first to support the digitisation of electricity and water networks, was launched in January.

Finally, the council review participations in the fourth edition of the Emirates Energy Award, which highlights the best existing practices in the areas of clean energy, energy efficiency and sustainability in the region.