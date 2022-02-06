Dubai approves plans to cut carbon emissions 30% by 2030

New company, MW Energy Limited, will develop pre-identified projects and explore new opportunities in different countries; initial pipeline of projects has total capacity of more than 8 gigawatts
Energy1 week ago
The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy on Sunday approved plans to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent by the end of 2030.
The move aims to support the UAE's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of clean and renewable energy sources.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: "The Council has started evaluating carbon emissions for the next 10 years, in collaboration with the relevant organisations in Dubai to come up with the required measures to reduce emissions. A roadmap will then define the way to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050."
The Supreme Council of Energy also reviewed mechanisms and programmes carried out by other bodies under its umbrella in electricity and water production, industries, waste management, and land transport to reduce carbon emissions. These resulted in significant reductions in 2019 and 2020.
Additionally, the council approved a regulatory framework for cooling service providers and customers to ensure the effectiveness of permit issuance and billing.
The 68th Supreme Council of Energy meeting discussed the successful launch of Dewa-Sat 1 nanosatellite, which is part of Dewa's Space-D programme. The nanosatellite, which is the world's first to support the digitisation of electricity and water networks, was launched in January.
ALSO READ:
Finally, the council review participations in the fourth edition of the Emirates Energy Award, which highlights the best existing practices in the areas of clean energy, energy efficiency and sustainability in the region.
New company, MW Energy Limited, will develop pre-identified projects and explore new opportunities in different countries; initial pipeline of projects has total capacity of more than 8 gigawatts
Energy1 week ago
Dewa has installed over two million smart electricity, water meters, increasing efficiency, reducing consumption
Energy1 week ago
DEWA achieved a new world record in electricity Customer Minutes Lost (CML) per year.
Energy1 week ago
Global benchmark Brent crude has jumped 25 per cent to around $88 a barrel since the end of November. Analysts at Kamco, Century Financial and Rystad Energy are unanimous in their upbeat price projections for oil on the back of the unexpected product gap the market is facing
Energy1 week ago
'This will meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector'
Energy2 weeks ago
Hydrogen is fast emerging as a viable clean energy option and Abu Dhabi has distinct advantages to unlock the decarbonisation potential of the green fuel
Energy2 weeks ago
The UAE's 2050 pledge was followed by similar commitments from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to reach zero emissions by 2060
Energy2 weeks ago
ADES signs framework agreements with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, SEHA, UAE University and Emirates Schools Establishment
Energy2 weeks ago