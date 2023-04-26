Watch: Bollywood star Salman Khan sends Dubai fan into tizzy at a party, poses with Sania Mirza's son

From a circus show to a music and arts fest, there are plenty of fun activities to check out around the country
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was in Dubai promoting his latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Tuesday, he attended a party on a yacht in the city and interacted with his fans during a meet and greet session.
Looking dapper in a red shirt and black jeans, Salman sent the crowds into a tizzy when he entered the party amid blurring music. He clicked selfies and cracked jokes as fans cheered for the superstar.
A video from the party went viral, which shows Salman taking the microphone and engaging with the audience in a humorous manner. He amusingly said that being on a ship and partying reminded him of the movie 'Titanic'.
The Bollywood bachelor was also proposed for marriage at the party. One woman in the audience shouted, "Salman, marry me!". But another waved at him, saying, "Don't marry, Salman". The actor, often quizzed about marriage, reacted to her remark and said, "Right, right, right."
He also made time to meet up with some of his friends and shared photos of his bodyguard, choreographer and colleagues on social media. In one of the pictures, he can be seen wearing an all-black outfit with the iconic Burj Khalifa tower in the background.
However, the picture that caught our attention was of Salman holding and posing for a picture with Izaan, son of Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza.
Sania's sister Anam posted a reel and included a video of Salman with sweet little Izaan. Dropping a video from her Dubai diaries, Anam captioned, "POV: 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead."
Watch the video below:
Besides partying, on Tuesday Salman also launched the Indian popular TV shows Aap ki Adalat in the UAE with news anchor Rajat Sharma. The launch, in partnership with NKN Media, marks a historic collaboration of powerhouses on the media landscape.
Hosted by Rajat Sharma, Aap Ki Adalat is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The show’s eventful journey began in 1993 and its long-lasting appeal is obvious from the fact that it is still going strong, attracting millions of viewers.
