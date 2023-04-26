'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with Erin Darke

This is the fifth film in a beloved horror franchise that includes the 1981 original and two sequels
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his long-time partner, actor Erin Darke, recently welcomed their first child together.
A representative for Radcliffe confirmed the news to People, but did not reveal the sex of the baby, or when the child was born.
In late March, it was reported that the actor couple was expecting a baby after they were spotted in New York City, where Darke's baby bump was visible underneath her hoodie.
Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for over a decade. They first sparked romance rumours after co-starring in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.
In a 2019 interview, the actor talked about shooting an intimate scene with Darke (Good Girl Revolt) for Kill Your Darlings.
"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other. Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," Radcliffe had said.
