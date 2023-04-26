Priyanka in 'Don', Deepika in 'Pathaan': 5 Bollywood actresses who performed jaw-dropping stunts for movies

Affirming that action films are no longer a male domain, some of the industry's best-known female faces have delivered stunning action sequences

By ANI Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 10:30 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 10:56 AM

While it is often the male actors who earn plaudits from fans and critics for their mind-bending action sequences in films, Bollywood actresses are now giving their male counterparts a run for their money when it comes to fighting villains on the big screen.

Affirming that action films are no longer a male domain, some of the industry's best-known female faces have delivered stunning action sequences.

Here's a list of leading Bollywood divas who have delivered high-octane action sequences:

1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has acted in several, hardcore action films including Drona. She trained in Gatka, Capoeira and other martial arts for her role of a bodyguard in Drona. She continued to impress the audience with her action skills in the Don franchise as well as in her breakout American series Quantico.

2. Deepika Padukone

Actor Deepika Padukone delivered an action-packed performance in her recent release Pathaan. She left audiences in awe of her impressive stunts and heart-stopping action sequences. Her co-actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham also applauded her for her action sequences.

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif also impressed her fans with dizzying action sequences in films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom.

The Bollywood beauty carved her own niche as a leading lady in the action genre. Now, her fans are waiting in anticipation of similar stunts in the next offering in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3.

4. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji blazed the big screen as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the Mardaani franchise. The films fared well at the box office and earned her praise for her intense performance and stunts. Film critics and experts said a large part of the success of the Mardaani franchise could be attributed to the jaw-dropping action scenes.

5. Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu, too, delivered eye-popping action sequences, leaving her fans rapturous admiration and awe. She gave terrific performances in Baby and its prequel Naam Shabana, both of which were hard-core action capers. Fans are eagerly waiting for her to return to the action genre.

ALSO READ: