Dubai: Don't miss out on these summer activities for kids

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 1:37 PM Last updated: Tue 7 May 2024, 1:39 PM

Are you looking for the most exciting summer adventures for your children? Uncover a realm of thrills and amusement with an amazing selection of the top summer activities in Dubai. From exhilarating amusement parks to engaging play zones and water parks, there is something to captivate every little explorer. Let's make this summer one to remember with these premier choices for kids' activities.

Play DXB

Play DXB is a fun indoor entertainment and virtual reality park located in The Dubai Mall, aimed at children who enjoy gaming and trying out new arcade games with their friends. The place has lots of different attractions and activities meant to keep kids entertained for hours. Little kids can go on carousel rides and play in the inflatable play area, while older kids can do exciting virtual reality activities and games. This makes Play DXB a great place for kids of different ages to have an amazing time. Ticket prices vary.

The Museum of Illusions

The Museum of Illusions is located in the lively Al Seef district and is an interesting attraction that is enjoyable for kids and grown-ups. With a variety of optical illusions, holograms, and hands-on exhibits, this museum gives an engaging experience where visitors can immerse themselves in the realm of illusions and learn about the science behind them. It's a perfect place for families who want to have a fun day taking photos and interacting with the exciting and entertaining displays that are sure to delight children of all ages. Tickets start at Dh90.

Storm Coaster

The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall is a highly recommended activity for kids who enjoy adventure. This indoor roller coaster holds the record for being the fastest in the world, featuring an adrenaline-pumping vertical drop that will exhilarate even the bravest riders. With changes in speed, sudden drops, and a memorable trip, this coaster offers a thrilling experience that kids will never forget. It's suggested for children who are at least 130cm tall to fully enjoy the ride. The ticket price is Dh65.

Little Explorers Dubai

Give your children a fun day filled with learning and playtime at Little Explorers, an engaging and interactive activity centre with a variety of thrilling things to do and classes. Situated in Mirdif City Center, Little Explorers is a premier option for summer enjoyment in Dubai. The facility has three energetic areas—Space Zone, Play Zone, and Water Zone—each containing hands-on activities that motivate kids to enjoy themselves while improving their abilities. Little Explorers also provides workshops like cooking and arts and crafts, allowing children to gain practical knowledge through playful learning experiences.

Ekart Zabeel

Ekart Zabeel at Dubai Mall is a perfect place for thrill-seekers. This massive 60,000-square-foot indoor go-karting arena provides an adrenaline-pumping experience that children will love. With karts in different sizes to fit all ages, the track can be enjoyed by both beginner and experienced drivers. Kids of the age 14 years and above can enjoy this experience.

Aquaventure Waterpark Dubai

Beat the heat and enjoy an exciting day at Aquaventure, Dubai's premier waterpark, this summer. As the world's largest waterpark, Aquaventure is a must-see attraction for families with kids. Give your children a thrilling experience on adrenaline-pumping rides. Aquaventure also has Splashers, a dedicated play area for little ones with smaller slides, water guns, and climbing structures. With many dining options, you can stay refreshed during your time at the park. The ticket price is Dh270.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

IMG Worlds of Adventure is the biggest indoor amusement park in the world, providing an exhilarating time for families. It has five different themed areas, including Marvel, Cartoon Network, and Lost Valley, each with distinctive rides and attractions. Children can go on roller coasters, and 3D movie adventures, and meet their favourite animated characters. With over 20 rides and activities, there's entertainment for all ages. Younger kids will enjoy the Cartoon Network section, while older children and grown-ups can take on thrilling rides like The Velociraptor and explore the spooky haunted house.

Inflight Dubai

Inflight Dubai offers a thrilling indoor skydiving experience unlike any other. This state-of-the-art wind tunnel, standing 20.7 meters tall and 5 meters wide, allows guests to "fly" with the guidance of world-class instructors, even if they're first-time flyers. Tailored for beginners, the 'First-Time Flyer' packages provide a safe and memorable adventure. Upon arrival, expert instructors provide brief training on hand signals and techniques before accompanying guests into the tunnel for their flight. Operating daily from 10am to 12am, bookings can be made by calling 800 INFLIGHT. Located conveniently on the Dubai-Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai's Desert Campus, this experience is perfect for friends and families (minimum age requirement of five years).

ALSO READ: