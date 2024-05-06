UAE: Thrilling water sports to try this summer

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 5:42 PM

Looking for electrifying escapades to make your summer cool? From hovering over the water on a flyboard to discovering Dubai's underwater marvels through scuba diving, there's no lack of heart-pumping activities to try this time of year.

Flyboarding

Flyboarding is an exhilarating activity that provides an experience like flying over water. It allows you to soar high above the surface like a superhero. You stand on a solo flyboard propelled upwards by water jets under high pressure. The flyboard is attached by a 20-metre hose to a personal watercraft that pumps the water. The jets under the board shoot the water out and thrust you up into the air, keeping you aloft. You can ascend to nine metres above the water for an elevated view. Flyboarding is a thrilling addition to any adventurous vacation in Dubai.

Seabreacher

This one is for true adventure enthusiasts. Seabreacher is a one-of-a-kind watercraft enables you to cruise the seas resembling an actual shark. Although bearing similarity to a mini submarine fashioned as a shark, the Seabreacher operates more like an aquatic plane, furnished with a sturdy 260hp motor able to attain velocities up to 100kmph. It can even copy the tail actions of a genuine shark and execute astounding leaps, catapulting up to six metres above the water's surface, suitably earning its name.

Kitesurfing

To get a taste of Dubai's passion for kitesurfing, visit Kite Beach, a popular spot for kite surfers of all skill levels. At Kite Beach, you'll find facilities like Dukite that offer lessons and equipment rentals. In kitesurfing, participants hold onto a handle connected to a kite that resembles a parachute, using it to control their speed and direction - an exhilarating experience that also gives you a great full-body workout.

Parasailing

Similar to kitesurfing, try parasailing, where you are lifted into the air by a parasail attached to a boat without having to manoeuvre the wind yourself. Parasailing provides breathtaking aerial views of Dubai from heights of up to 150 metres, giving you a thrilling and unique perspective of the city.

Scuba Diving

Dubai's warm waters allow for diving all year round, providing incredible underwater adventures. Regardless of your experience level, from beginner to expert, the Atlantis Dive Centre at Atlantis, The Palm can accommodate anyone with their team of certified PADI instructors who offer various certification courses. Situated within the Ambassador Lagoon—the biggest open aquarium in the area—the Atlantis Dive Centre provides a variety of marine activities suitable for children, families, and seasoned divers. Plunge into the depths to explore submerged ruins overflowing with rare marine life or to hand-feed up to 14 different species of sharks and rays for a truly memorable experience.

Boat Tours

Want to combine sightseeing with a thrilling adventure? Explore Dubai from the water with Hero Boat Tours—the city's unique self-operate boat experience. No boating license is needed; so the entire family can join in the fun. The Hero boats are easy to use and can go over 50kmph. Glide across the water taking in iconic views of landmarks like the Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, snapping unblocked photos from a unique vantage point.

Kayaking at Hatta

Just an hour and a half from Dubai, the peaceful blue waters of Hatta Dam provide a tranquil getaway. Situated close to Hatta Fort Hotel and the popular outdoor recreation centre Hatta Wadi Hub, this oasis is surrounded by the rugged peaks of the Hajar Mountains, forming a striking contrast to the desert scenery encountered on the journey to Hatta. The best way to immerse yourself in the breathtaking natural beauty is to venture out onto the water. Hatta Kayak offers rental services starting at Dh60 for kayaks, canoes, paddle boats, and more, allowing you to glide across the calm waters and take in the picturesque views.

ALSO READ: