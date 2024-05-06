Green Day to make Middle East debut at Dubai’s Expo City

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 3:08 PM Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 3:09 PM

Legendary rock band Green Day, five-time Grammy Award winners, are set to make their Middle East debut at Dubai's Expo City on January 27, 2025. This historic concert, supported by fellow American rockers The Offspring, promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans.

Tickets for this highly anticipated event will be available for pre-sale starting at 10am on Thursday, May 9. General ticket sales will commence at 10am on Friday, May 10. Fans can register for the pre-sale at GREENDAYDXB.com.

Presented by All Things Live Middle East, and supported by Dubai Calendar and Expo City Dubai, the concert marks a significant moment for rock music enthusiasts in the region. With a career spanning decades, Green Day will treat fans to a selection of their greatest hits, including tracks from their iconic albums American Idiot and Dookie, as well as material from their latest release, Saviors.

Formed in 1986, Green Day has sold over 75 million records worldwide and amassed numerous awards, including five Grammy Awards and 11 MTV Video Music Awards. The band expressed excitement about their Middle East debut, stating, "We can't wait to rock with our loyal fans in the Middle East in the New Year!"

Ticket prices start at Dh445 for Rear Standing, with various seating options available, including Golden Circle and VIP hospitality lounge tickets. For more information and ticket purchases, visit GREENDAYDXB.com.

