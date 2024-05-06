Eva Mendes joins 'Bluey' universe, lends voice to digital book series

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 5:51 PM

Eva Mendes has taken a delightful leap into the vibrant world of Bluey, the beloved Australian children's animated series, by lending her voice to the new 'Bluey Book Reads' digital series.

Mendes, known for her roles in Hollywood, joined the ranks of other celebrities such as Bindi Irwin and Kylie Minogue, who have previously contributed to the series, as per People magazine.

In the latest episode titled 'Mum School,' released on Friday, May 3, Mendes takes on the lead voiceover role, captivating young audiences as she narrates the heartwarming story.

The six-minute episode features Mendes reading the story alongside illustrations depicting Bluey and his family, bringing the tale to life for viewers.

Mendes, in her soothing voice, guides viewers through the narrative, starting with Bluey and his mom playing joyfully in the lounge room.

The episode unfolds with familiar Bluey antics, drawing children and parents alike into its endearing storyline.

This collaboration marks Mendes' second venture into the world of 'Bluey,' having previously appeared as a yoga instructor in a 2021 episode of the animated series.

Expressing her fondness for the show in a statement obtained by People magazine, Mendes shared that 'Bluey' holds a significant place in her household, with her daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee, being avid fans.

The 'Bluey Book Reads' digital series, which debuted in February, offers episodes adapted from the popular 'Bluey' children's books, bringing the stories to life in an engaging format for young audiences.

Mendes' addition to the series further enriches the immersive experience for viewers.

Beyond her involvement with 'Bluey,' Mendes is preparing to release her debut children's picture book titled 'Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries' later this fall.

Reflecting on her upcoming book, Mendes described it as a heartfelt tribute to her own children and families everywhere, reported People magazine.

