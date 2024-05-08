Imtiaz Ali reminisces Kareena-Shahid's 'supposed' break-up during 'Jab We Met'

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 3:48 PM

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met charmed audiences upon its release, earning acclaim from both fans and critics and securing its place as a beloved romantic comedy. However, the journey of this Imtiaz Ali directorial was not without its hurdles, notably the breakup of its lead actors, Shahid and Kareena, before the completion of shooting.

In a recent conversation, Imtiaz Ali disclosed that this didn't disrupt the filming process, as both actors maintained their professionalism on set, The Indian Express reported.

"Most of the film was already shot. There were just two days left after their supposed breakup, and they were absolutely professional," Ali shared in an interview with Galatta India. "Their personal lives didn't affect their work. As filmmakers, we face various challenges, but we must focus on our craft rather than speculate like the stock market," he added, reflecting on his experience.

Ali also revealed his initial casting choices, expressing his intention to cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. "Bobby is one of my closest friends, and I initially wanted to make the film with him. However, due to various reasons, the project didn't materialise," he explained.

Additionally, he recalled the reception of the film, mentioning how it faced rejection before finding its footing. "When I pitched the story to Preity Zinta, she found it amusing, which encouraged me to continue despite the initial setbacks," Ali remarked.

