Aishwarya Rai recalls playing Nandini in 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

The Bollywood diva essays another character of the same name in her upcoming 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

Wed 26 Apr 2023

Many movies come and go but Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is among the few films that will always be etched in our hearts.

Even after 23 years of its release, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam still remains an all-time favourite for fans -- courtesy Aishwarya, Salman and Ajay Devgn's heart-touching performances and, of course, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision.

The iconic movie narrates the story of a newly-wed man Vanraj (Ajay), who discovers that his wife Nandini (Aishwarya) is in love with another man Sameer (Salman) and decides to unite them. However, the story took a turn when Nandini had a change of heart and decided to stay with Vanraj (Ajay) instead of running away with Sameer.

Interestingly, Aishwarya is playing Nandini once again in her career and that too with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

On Tuesday, Aishwarya attended a promotional event for Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Mumbai, India, where she talked about playing Nandini in both the films.

"Beautiful coincidence, no? It's amazing that this has happened. In fact, yes even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She has lived on in people's hearts and I am so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too and she has remained special for the audience and, of course, to me. That was with Sanjay Bhansali ji, and today, of course, with my Mani (Ratnam), I got to play Nandini in Ponniyan Selvan," Aishwarya said. "That's just tremendously a blessing that I got to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touches the lives of so many women out there. There is a relatability, so I'm very very very grateful," Aishwarya said.

Aishwarya has a double role in Mani Ratnam's two-part period film, and she plays the role of Nandini and Oomai Rani in the film. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is slated to release on April 28 in the UAE.

