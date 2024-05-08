Bhumi Pednekar is proud to be young global leader from India at World Economic Forum

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 3:50 PM

Actor Bhumi Pednekar never misses a chance to stand out with her performance in films but also impresses her fans by taking big steps for actionable change in the world.

Bhumi is currently in Geneva to be inducted as a Young Global Leader of the world. Bhumi is one of the five Indians who have been chosen by the World Economic Forum to be a part of its Young Global Leaders (YGL) Community: The Class of 2024.

The international organisation recently unveiled its list of nearly 90 changemakers under 40 who are shaping the future. Among these changemakers, five Indians including Bhumi, Adwaita Nayar and Sharad Vivek Sagar found their names in the list.

The actor is elated to take on the new role, and sharing her excitement, she said, "I'm proud to be a Young Global Leader from India at the World Economic Forum! This motivates me to dedicate every minute of my life for social good. This recognition is even more special because it comes on the eve of my 10th year in cinema next year!"

"I'm constantly inspired by interacting with change-makers from various parts of the world who are walking the talk to make a difference. This incredibly prestigious platform gives me the opportunity to connect to such brilliant minds and combine forces to leave behind a better world for our future generations," Bhumi added.

Talking about her responsibility as an actor, entrepreneur and a climate warrior, Bhumi stated, "I want to work towards actionable change. My key focus area is rooting for sustainability and I wish to mobilise as many people as possible in a bid to keep our planet healthy. I am looking forward to opportunities to collaborate, exchange ideas and drive meaningful impact on a global scale."

