Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, and others: The real reason why these celebrities skipped Met Gala 2024

The Met Gala 2024 dazzled onlookers with its customary display of high-fashion opulence, yet fans couldn't help but notice the absence of some attendees. Notable figures such as Priyanka Chopra, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Blake Lively were absent from the star-studded affair. Amid speculations, here are the actual reasons why these popular names snubbed the Met Gala 2024.

Rihanna, often a showstopper at past Galas, opted out this year reportedly due to illness, signalling a departure from her usual extravagant entrances. Despite her absence, the internet was abuzz with AI-generated images purportedly depicting her presence, only to be debunked later as fabrications.

Ben Affleck's absence raised eyebrows, particularly given his wife Jennifer Lopez's hosting duties at the event. However, conflicting schedules due to filming commitments for The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles were cited as the reason behind his no-show.

Concerns over Justin Bieber's health emerged as a possible explanation for his and Hailey Bieber's absence, with reports indicating the couple's focus on supporting Justin through challenging times. Their decision to skip the event contrasts with their previous headline-grabbing appearances, highlighting Justin's ongoing struggles.

Priyanka Chopra's absence, alongside husband Nick Jonas, left fans speculating about the couple's priorities. Priyanka cited filming obligations as the reason for her absence, expressing fondness for the Gala while expressing regret at missing out on the festivities.

Taylor Swift's absence disappointed many, especially those hoping for a red carpet debut with Travis Kelce. However, Taylor's commitment to her upcoming 'Eras' tour European leg took precedence, sidelining any Met Gala appearances for the time being.

Even the Gala's stalwart, Katy Perry, was conspicuously absent, leading to confusion when a fake appearance circulated online. Perry later clarified her absence, humorously debunking the faux image while expressing regret at missing the event.

In addition to the above stars, the Met Gala's guest list felt incomplete also without the likes of Shawn Mendes, Deepika Padukone, Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, and Harry Styles.

