Watch: Atif Aslam reacts to fan who threw money on stage during concert; here's what he said

Atif's response has left netizens in awe

Photo: Screengrab (atifaslam/Instagram)

By ANI Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 2:16 PM

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is winning hearts with his befitting response to the fans who threw money at him during his live concert in the US.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which an enthusiastic fan is seen coming closer to the stage and throwing money at Atif. The fan's act did not go down well with the Tera Hone Laga Hoon singer.

Atif paused his concert and politely called the fan up to the stage and said, "My friend, donate this money, don't throw it at me, this is just disrespect to the money."

Watch the star's response here:

Atif's composed response left netizens in awe.

Heaping praise on him, a social media user wrote, "He is a true gentleman. He knows how to teach people a lesson without offending them."

"He did it without being rude. Love him," another user commented.

Meanwhile, Atif this year completed two decades in the music industry. This year also became extra special for him as he and his wife Sarah welcomed a baby girl.

Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They are also parents to two sons, Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

Apart from Pakistan, Atif is quite popular in India. He has sung many songs in Bollywood films including Tere Sang Yaara from Rustom, Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Main Rang Sharbaton Ka from Race 2.

