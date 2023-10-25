Rajinikanth reunites with Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years: ‘My heart is thumping with joy’

The two will be sharing screen space in Thalaivar 170, directed by T J Gnanavel

Actors Amitabh Bachchan (left) and Rajinikanth. — X

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 4:38 PM

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is all set to reunite with his mentor, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The two will be sharing screen space in Thalaivar 170, directed by T J Gnanavel.

Rajinikanth said that his heart is “thumping with joy” as they reunite after 33 years. Sharing a picture of himself with Amitabh Bachchan on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “ "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth’s last film was the 1991 release Hum, directed by Mukul Anand. Before Hum, the two legends of Indian cinema were seen in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983) and Geraftaar (1985).

Thalaivar 170 boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rakshan, and GM Soundar. The movie is backed by Lyca Productions. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in by the makers.

Speaking about his film, Rajinikanth, in an interview with Indian news agency PTI, said: "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message. I am going to shoot for my 170th movie... The title for the movie is not decided yet."

Rajinikanth was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was part of Tiger Shroff’s recently released Ganapath. Next, he has Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Big B also has The Intern, which is a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film of the same name starring Anna Hathaway and Robert de Niro. Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan have previously worked together in Piku.

ALSO READ: