Look: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam stands in solidarity with Palestine; mourns 'loss of innocent lives'

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 4:18 PM

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has mourned the “loss of innocent lives in Palestine”.

The 40-year-old has expressed his solidarity with Palestine on Instagram. He shared a text note which read, “Mourning the loss of innocent lives in Palestine. Let's stand together and pray for healing, peace and home."

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah also shared a post on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan, who is in India for the ongoing World Cup, dedicated his century against Sri Lanka to “brothers and sisters in Gaza”. Rizwan was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 131 in the World Cup fixture.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, has joined the call for an "immediate ceasefire".

The death toll in Gaza has climbed to 2,670, reported news agency Reuters. The report added that nearly 10,000 were wounded. Another 1,000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble.

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion, reported news agency Associated Press.

Meanwhile, over 1,400 Israelis have been killed so far in the raging conflict.

