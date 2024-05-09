Ranbir Kapoor unveils new look during latest film shoot

The director also revealed his initial casting choices, expressing his intention to cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles
Amidst the ongoing shoot for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, Ranbir Kapoor surprised fans with a fresh haircut shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Instagram, reported The Indian Express. The snapshot showcases Kapoor's sleek look, accentuating his chiselled features, earning admiration from fans.
In the photo, Kapoor appears groomed, donning a black T-shirt and shades while gazing into the mirror. Hakim captioned the post "R A N B I R K A P O O R," eliciting excitement among followers, said The Indian Express.
As Kapoor delves into Ramayana, anticipation remains high for Animal Park, the sequel to his previous hit, Animal. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing enthusiasm for Kapoor's upcoming projects and predicting that his new look will make waves on the internet. References to his intense workout regimen for Animal and Ramayan also resurfaced, with celebrity fitness trainer Shivohaam praising Kapoor's determination and discipline on his fitness journey.
ALSO READ:
The director also revealed his initial casting choices, expressing his intention to cast Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles
In the clip gone viral, Karan Johar posed a dilemma to Salman, asking him to choose between the two divas in terms of beauty
Come along as we explore the best looks worn by stars such as Zendaya and Alia Bhatt, intricate details of their designer’s creations, and our thoughts on each ensemble!
Ben Affleck, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber's absence also raised eyebrows
The actor also deemed Vicky Kaushal as the 'find of the decade'
Embark on an exciting adventure this summer with your little ones
He earned global attention for his role in Anatomy of a Fall, winning the Palm Dog prize for best canine performance at Cannes
The six-minute episode features Mendes reading the story alongside illustrations depicting Bluey and his family