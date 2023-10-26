Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh finally release wedding video, takes internet by storm

The video provides a rare and intimate glimpse into their grand nuptials, reaffirming their status as one of India's most cherished celebrity couples

by Web Desk Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 9:20 AM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 9:27 AM

Indian movie industry's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have again set the internet ablaze with their latest revelation. In a heartwarming surprise, the beloved Bollywood couple has unveiled their long-awaited wedding video nearly five years after they tied the knot.

The enchanting glimpse into their fairy-tale wedding was released on the premiere episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8' hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, sending fans into a frenzy and sparking a wave of excitement across social media. This captivating video provides a rare and intimate glimpse into their grand nuptials, reaffirming their status as one of India's most cherished celebrity couples.

The wedding video was beautifully filmed by The Wedding Filmers, the very same team renowned for capturing the magical wedding sequence in Deepika Padukone's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' The star couple's most memorable moment has taken the internet by storm, and viewers are advised to grab a tissue box before diving into this mesmerising video. Watch below:

Taking to Instagram, The Wedding Filmers shared the video and wrote, "During the filming of "Kabira" for "Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani", I had the honour of directing her. On a crisp evening, amidst rounds of Pictionary by the poolside with the crew, she leaned in and said softly, "When the time comes for my wedding, I'd be honoured if you would be the one to capture it." I was taken aback, a blush creeping up unnoticed. She held onto that sentiment, gently reminding me of that whispered promise during her wedding film's screening years later."

"Set against the stunning backdrop of Como, The Wedding Filmer had the distinct honour of encapsulating the magical union between Bollywood's icons, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It wasn't just about documenting their wedding day, but rather weaving a tale of love, trust, and commitment. Some stories are so close to the heart that they're held close, and perhaps they wanted this narrative to be theirs alone for a time. As we mark our 13th year in building an industry, releasing this film stands as a testament to our journey and growth. Premiering on the esteemed platform of 'Koffee with Karan', it's not merely a film, but a milestone in our storied legacy.@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone," the post read.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

After watching the video, Karan Johar turned emotional and said, "I just feel like. I am not in a relationship and I am kind of single. It just makes me feel what I am losing out on being in one. Not being in, you feel like, you don't have a partner of your own to share the nothing of your day with. And every day I wake up and a little part of me feels that vacuum. I have my kids and mom but when I see this and I see you. And I know relationships are tough but that soul connection with a person that you can wake up with hold their hand and see your day through tough times. I don't think I have had a moment like this on my own show but I feel like I felt so happy for you and I felt like so alone yet. I hope I have a story to tell like this."

