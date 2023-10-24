Look: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor stun in red during Dusshera celebrations

Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Allu Arjun wished fans among many others on the auspicious occasion

by Web Desk Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 6:02 PM

On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, celebs from Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebrities, shared heartwarming wishes on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif unveiled her festive look for the day. The star dropped her pictures in a red saree designed by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Katrina looked ethereal in the silk georgette saree with embroidery detailing in floral patterns. She paired it with a v-neck matching blouse with sheer sleeves.

Sonam Kapoor also glowed in red as she wore a simple flowy red outfit with intricate golden embroidery.

The actress caption her post by saying: "On this Dussehra, may the arrows of Lord Rama guide you to triumph over your inner demons and may the light of righteousness illuminate your path. Embrace the spirit of goodness and celebrate the victory of truth. Happy Dussehra."

Actress Radhika Pandit known for her work in Kannada films shared pictures with her husband as she decked up in a lovely light blue saree complimented by a heavy set of jewels. Her husband, and actor Yash, donned a grey sleek kurta.

Other Bollywood stars like Anupam Kher wished fans on the auspicious occasion. The actor dropped a motion video of Lord Ram on his Instagram and captioned it, "Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious Dussehra! Happy Dussehra to all!"

"Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra," read the post shared by actor Alia Bhatt on her Instagram story.

Anil Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh, and Neetu Singh were some of the actors who took to their social media to congratulate those celebrating Dusshera.

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: