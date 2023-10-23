Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh secretly proposed to Deepika Padukone in 2015

Season 8 of Koffee With Karan is set to premiere on October 26, where the couple reveal the details

For over 18 years, the Indian talk show Koffee With Karan has become a treasure trove of Bollywood gossip. The show features the who's who of Bollywood and includes engaging segments like rapid-fire, opinions, Koffee quiz and more. Season 8 is gearing up for its premiere on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday, October 26.

Just a few days ahead of the highly anticipated launch, a promo of the episode featuring actors and real-life Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram. The clip opens to Karan Johar welcoming "Bollywood royalty" for the first time on the show.

Talking about intriguing tidbits about their personal lives, Ranveer revealed that he and Deepika were actually engaged back in 2015. The couple's intimate wedding took place at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018.

In response to Karan Johar's query, Ranveer explained that he proposed to Deepika during that time because he didn't want to take the risk of someone else beating him to it.

Karan Johar also asked Deepika if she would ever consider dating Rocky Randhawa, the quirky character portrayed by Ranveer in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. To this, Deepika said, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa."

His next question for Deepika was "Besides Ranveer, who do you think you have the best chemistry with". Without wasting a second, Deepika replied, "With Hrithik [Roshan], which everyone is going to see." To note, Deepika and Hrithik Roshan will share the screen space in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Apart from this iconic pair, the 'manifestation couch' will see Indian actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others, as per Indian media.

