Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh secretly proposed to Deepika Padukone in 2015

The legendary filmmaker's latest is 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' a film about the systematic killing of Osage Nation members for their oil-rich land in the 1920s, currently playing in UAE cinemas
For over 18 years, the Indian talk show Koffee With Karan has become a treasure trove of Bollywood gossip. The show features the who's who of Bollywood and includes engaging segments like rapid-fire, opinions, Koffee quiz and more. Season 8 is gearing up for its premiere on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday, October 26.
Just a few days ahead of the highly anticipated launch, a promo of the episode featuring actors and real-life Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram. The clip opens to Karan Johar welcoming "Bollywood royalty" for the first time on the show.
Talking about intriguing tidbits about their personal lives, Ranveer revealed that he and Deepika were actually engaged back in 2015. The couple's intimate wedding took place at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018.
In response to Karan Johar's query, Ranveer explained that he proposed to Deepika during that time because he didn't want to take the risk of someone else beating him to it.
Karan Johar also asked Deepika if she would ever consider dating Rocky Randhawa, the quirky character portrayed by Ranveer in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. To this, Deepika said, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa."
His next question for Deepika was "Besides Ranveer, who do you think you have the best chemistry with". Without wasting a second, Deepika replied, "With Hrithik [Roshan], which everyone is going to see." To note, Deepika and Hrithik Roshan will share the screen space in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.
Apart from this iconic pair, the 'manifestation couch' will see Indian actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others, as per Indian media.
ALSO READ:
The legendary filmmaker's latest is 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' a film about the systematic killing of Osage Nation members for their oil-rich land in the 1920s, currently playing in UAE cinemas
The Bollywood actor and filmmaker talks about season 2 of her medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries,' and her experience as a director
Ahead of her visit to the UAE to promote her memoir Worthy, which has already become a major talking point, Jada Pinkett Smith talks about revisiting the difficult parts of her life and what processing the 2022 Slapgate incident at the Oscars really entailed
The actors posted pics from the night, when they received their awards from Indian President Droupadi Murmu
It is one of several revelations in her eagerly anticipated new memoir, 'The Woman in Me'
The artiste talks about his life as a musician in Dubai, his inspirations, and the message he wants to convey through his music
Tabby Brown modelled for top fashion magazines, including Elle and Cosmopolitan
The movie will premiere on November 12 and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages