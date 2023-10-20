Ed Sheeran is coming to Dubai for Mathematics concert tour

The artiste talks about his life as a musician in Dubai, his inspirations, and the message he wants to convey through his music
Get ready to 'plus', 'multiply', 'divide', and 'subtract' — as Ed Sheeran is bringing his Mathematics concert tour to Dubai in 2024.
The pop singer-songwriter announced on Friday that he was "coming back on the road" next year, excited to perform in some of his "favourite countries and cities in the world".
Here's a video of his announcement:
Based on the latest information posted on his website, Dubai is indeed included as one of the stops for his tour.
When and where exactly it is happening, however, is yet to be revealed. More details on the Dubai concert can be expected on November 6, according to the website.
Besides Dubai, the megastar is also performing in Bahrain and a host of other Asian countries. He will be in Manila, Philippines, on March 9 and Mumbai, India, on March 16.
Ed Sheeran's tour was called 'Mathematics' as his set list for the concert would be coming from his albums named after math symbols — Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals and, his latest, Subtract.
