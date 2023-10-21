Meryl Streep secretly divorced for 6 years from ex-husband Don Gummer

The couple have four children and five grandchildren together

By ANI Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 4:06 PM

Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer have been secretly separated for six years after tying the knot in 1978.

The Oscar winner, 74, and the acclaimed sculptor, 76, have been apart for more than six years.

A spokesperson for the beloved star told Page Six, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The news may come as a surprise given that the actress was photographed wearing her wedding band today at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023. They were last spotted together at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The couple have four children — singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.

They have five grandchildren as well. Their son, Henry, is married to Tamryn Storm Hawker and has two children. Mamie and her husband, Mehar Sethi, have two children.

Meanwhile, Grace and her husband, record producer Mark Ronson, recently welcomed their first child. Louisa, on the other hand, is most recognised for her starring part in HBO's The Gilded Age.

Along with their Connecticut property, the couple shared a huge Tribeca loft in New York City until January 2020, when they sold it for USD 15.8 million. In July 2020, Streep purchased a USD 4 million property in Pasadena, California.

Her brother, Harry, originally introduced Streep and Gummer in 1978.

At the time, the actress was dealing with the death of her late boyfriend and Deer Hunter co-star John Cazale, who died of lung cancer that year.

Streep and Gummer married that same year and have kept their relationship private ever since, as per Page Six.

When asked what the key to her long marriage was, Streep, who was most recently seen in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, told Vogue in 2002, "goodwill and readiness to bend and to shut up every once in a while".

"There's no road map on how to raise a family — it's always an enormous negotiation," she noted. "But I have a comprehensive desire to work and to have strong love relationships in my life."

Streep made a rare comment about her spouse after accepting the Best Actress award for her performance in The Iron Lady in 2017.

"First, I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with music," she began her address. "I want him to know that you've given me what I cherish most in our lives."

The couple has been a continuous presence at the Oscars, with Streep nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards and winning three.

