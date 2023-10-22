Bollywood star Hrithik celebrates mother's birthday with Saba Azad, Rakesh Roshan

He takes to Instagram to wish his mother Pinkie Roshan as she turns 70

Hrithik Roshan with his family during his mother's birthday celebration. — Courtesy: Instagram

By ANI Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 11:46 PM

It's a special day for actor Hrithik Roshan as her mother Pinkie Roshan turned 70 on Sunday.

On social media, Hrithik Roshan was seen attending the birthday party with his girlfriend Saba Azad, his father Rakesh Roshan, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and other family members.

Pashmina Roshan took to Instagram to share the pictures of birthday celebrations. She provided an inside look at the birthday celebration.

Hrithik wore a sleeveless white T-shirt and beige trousers for the party, while his girlfriend Saba wore a gorgeous beige saree.

Rakesh Roshan was seen in a white and black coloured T-shirt and white trousers. The birthday girl Pinkie Roshan wore a white outfit.

Rakesh Roshan also posted a photo of himself and Pinkie on his X, writing, "Celebrating 70th."

Earlier, Hrithik took to Instagram to wish her mother. He wrote: "Chaplin said' to truly laugh, learn to take your pain and play with it " Mama, this I learned from you :) Happy 70th birthday my Supermom! There isn't anyone like you! Here's to an adventure that has only just begun !! I love you..C'mon everybody !!! Clap your hands."

Hrithik was last seen in crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. He will be seen in his upcoming film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

Apart from 'Fighter', Hrithik will also be seen in 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.