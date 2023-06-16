Viral video: Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spotted chilling at airport

Alia and Katrina — who used to be in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor — share a close bond

Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 1:27 PM

It is often said that actors can’t be friends but this doesn’t seem to be true for Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal. Why? That is because the trio — who are going to share the screen for filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa — were spotted chilling together at the Mumbai airport.

A video of the actors has gone viral on social media that shows the three sitting and chatting at the airport lounge. On Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt was seen entering the airport. She looked cute in knitwear and baggy jeans. Later, Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif too were spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport separately.

The clip was released by a fan page on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif share a close bond. Alia, in the past, dismissed “any form of stress” between herself and Katrina, who was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa will also feature Priyanka Copra in the lead role. In an Instagram post in 2021, Priyanka shared a picture with her co-stars, Alia and Katrina, and wrote how she decided to do Jee Le Zaraa.

“Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019,” Priyanka wrote, adding that the movie had to be “the right one” and which had “never been done before”.

The actor said that her idea “grew into a movie helmed by an all-female cast” and later she called her “2 real friends” to share the concept of the film.

According to Priyanka, she met Katrina and Alia in 2020 and discussed who they could choose to “bring this vision to life”. Priyanka said that their choice was “unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema”. Then, Priyanka said, they got to know that Farhan Akhtar was working on a “female road trip movie”.

“It only took 3 years to align all our schedules but we stuck together and got it done!” Priyanka added.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Whereas, Katrina Kaif will reprise her role opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

