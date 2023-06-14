Priyanka Chopra gives fans sneak peek at Liverpool vacay with Nick Jonas, daughter Maltie

Priyanka describes her trip as “magic”, posting Instagram photos of friends and family

Photo: Instagram

By Trends Desk Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 2:16 PM

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures from her family trip to Liverpool, UK. The actress was joined by her singer-husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, family members and friends. As per Priyanka, her trip was “magic”. In photos posted on Instagram, Priyanka and Nick could be seen posing for a selfie. Another pic shows Priyanka relaxing with her dear friend Tamanna Dutt. We also get glimpses of little Maltie. She looks cute as a cupcake in the pink frock. In one of the slides, Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas are striking a goofy pose for the camera.

Along with the holiday album, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Magic” and added a star emoji. Replying to the post, Nick Jonas dropped a red heart. Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia, pointing at Maltie’s photo, said, “She likes her Bulgari bag.” Mini Mathur wrote, “This is sooooo lovely, PC.”

Priyanka Chopra last month shared a picture from her picnic time with Nick Jonas and their little girl Maltie last month. In the photo, Maltie looks cute with her summer hat. The side note read, “Sundays are for picnics.” The adorable family moment caught the attention of Hollywood supermodel Gigi Hadid. She left a red heart emoji under the post. Actress Salma Hayek Pinault said, “Beautiful family.” Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Maltie via surrogacy in January last year.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the spy thriller series Citadel. The Russo Brothers project also featured Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The actress played the role of a spy named Nadia Sinh.

Priyanka Chopra’s next project is with Bollywood director Farhan Akhtar. Jee Le Zaraa also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.