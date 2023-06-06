Alia Bhatt faces trolling for her Gucci speech, criticised for 'reading a script'

The actress, who was recently made ambassador for the luxury fashion label, recieves criticism for the way she delivered the speech

By CT Desk Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 10:30 AM Last updated: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 10:36 AM

Alia Bhatt, who was was recently appointed as Gucci's global ambassador, made an appearance at the brand's event. At the event, Bhatt addressed the topic of gender equality as part of the Gucci campaign. However, netizens have taken to social media to criticise her speech, suggesting that she seemed to be reading off from a script.

A Reddit user posted a video on Monday with Bhatt's speech on gender equality during the event. The actress was quoted as saying, "If she is empowered, if she's productive within herself, she will productive at home, for her children, for the community, for her country, and that has a ripple effect on everyone, connected to the woman.”

In the video that is going viral on social media, Bhatt is receiving trolling for the way she's speaking in the speech. A user commented, “looking like she is reading a script.” While another user wrote, “Very well rehearsed but lacks conviction.” Another comment read, “Bhut accha ratta mara Alia!” (Very good memorising skills, Alia)

Another user added, “So we should empower women not because they have the right but so that they can serve the society and family, nice.”

The Gangubai actress chose to wear a black dress adorned with ruffles on the neckline and sleeves, complementing her outfit with a pair of statement diamond earrings. The actress has joined renowned Hollywood stars such as Julia Roberts and Idris Elba for the Gucci campaign.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Karan Kohar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where Bhatt will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star, Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: