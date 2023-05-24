Karan Johar shares sneak peek of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'; announces first look to drop on his birthday

In a recent video, the director put out a heartfelt message along with snaps of actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi from his upcoming movie

By CT Desk Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 6:13 PM

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced on social media that the first glimpse of his much-awaited movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be revealed on Thursday. Coincidentally, Thursday also marks the filmmaker's 51st birthday. In a recent Instagram post on Wednesday, Karan Johar shared a video commemorating his 25 years in the Hindi film industry. The video included snippets from his notable films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Additionally, Karan Johar offered a sneak peek into various behind-the-scenes moments from his earlier movies. He also delighted his fans by sharing glimpses from the sets of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

After a hiatus of seven years, Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is set to return to the director's chair with the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer. In addition, he recently made an announcement about an upcoming action film.