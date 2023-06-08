Alia Bhatt to replace Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Netizens unhappy over the decision

According to recent reports, the Brahmastra actress will take the lead role in place of the South star, which has led netizens to respond with angry comments

By CT Desk Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 11:38 AM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 11:41 AM

Of late, social media has been filled with rumours about the postponement of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. However, the film's producer, Madhu Mantena, has dismissed these reports. Now, a new rumour has emerged on social media regarding the movie. According to these reports, Alia Bhatt will portray the role of Sita in the film instead of Sai Pallavi, leading to backlash among netizens.

A source close to the project has confirmed Alia Bhatt's casting in Nitesh Tiwari's film. The source was quoted as saying, "Alia was initially the top choice for Ramayana, but due to various reasons, scheduling conflicts arose and the dates couldn't align. However, with the numerous delays, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena have returned to their initial choice, and the actress is thrilled to portray a character that could leave a lasting impact. Ranbir is equally enthusiastic about embarking on this new divine journey as Lord Ram."

On Wednesday, a Reddit user posted a message expressing their bewilderment at how news regarding Ramayana transformed from being 'indefinitely postponed' to 'Alia Bhatt playing the lead' in just a matter of hours. Several users across social media deemed this to be a 'horrible' decision. A user commented, “Instead of shivaaaaa, we will now get raaamaaaa.”

While another comment read, "Fresh pairings are so important in this industry unless the pairing is great together with amazing chemistry which Ranbir and Alia don't have at all.” Another user took to social media to add, "Bored of her face. Just totally bored. And yet another miscast.” Another one commented, “Can we not ruin Sita with Alia please!"

On another note, Bhatt was last seen on the big screen for Brahmastra-Part One Shiva. Her upcoming project is the upcoming Dharma film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. In this film, Bhatt will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star, Ranveer Singh. The romantic-comedy, which is set to release on July 28, will also feature Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in important roles.

