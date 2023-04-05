Watch: Sushmita Sen marks 36 days since heart attack, gets 'back in the zone' with new workout

After a month of her angioplasty, the actress has been allowed to train a bit harder

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 9:13 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 9:48 AM

Indian actress Sushmita Sen is gradually recovering after a major health scare and is embracing the daily routines at her own pace. It's been 36 days since the former Miss Universe suffered a heart attack, and now, she is "back in the zone" like a pro. On Wednesday morning, Sushmita Sen posted a few videos from her workout session, accompanied by her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisah.

After a month of her angioplasty, Sushmita has been allowed to train a bit harder. And, since she is set to resume the shooting for her web series Aarya 3, Sushmita is making sure she leaves no stone unturned. "'Will is the only way' #36days. Now allowed more training!" wrote the Main Hoon Na actress in her caption.

The first video, from her latest Instagram post, shows Sushmita Sen doing core exercises alone. Rohman Shawl joins her in the next slide, and the two complete the workout routine. In the last clip, Sushmita's younger daughter Alisah joins the two.

Sharing an update about her work, Sushmita Sen added to the caption: "I leave to shoot for Aarya in Jaipur shortly, and here are my loved ones, keeping me company and helping me get back in the zone! Kisses Alisah Shona and Rohman Shawl. I love you guys!"

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl dated for about four years before they announced their breakup in 2021. "The relationship was long over... The love remains," read Sushmita's post from December 2021.

It was on March 2 when Sushmita Sen revealed she suffered a heart attack. While sharing the news, she also wrote about being "ready for some life again." Her post read, "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona (Wise words by my father). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed, 'I do have a big heart.' Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news… that all is well and I am ready for some life again!"

Recently, Sushmita Sen also celebrated the "completion of one month since (her) angioplasty" by doing what she "loves" – working on set.

Sushmita Sen, who made her comeback with Disney+ Hotstar's series Aarya, is preparing for the third season of the show.

