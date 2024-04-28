Three years to craft 10,000 jewellery pieces for 'Heeramandi' ensemble

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 10:32 PM

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature style is synonymous with grandeur, where art, music, costume, and lavish jewellery intertwine to create mesmerising cinematic experiences. As the highly anticipated drama series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" gears up for its release on May 1 on Netflix, the trailer has already left audiences spellbound with its stellar cast and the extravagant costumes and jewellery they flaunt.

In this opulent saga, Bhansali delves into the world of Basra pearls, intricately adorning pieces like the Pasa, Tika, Nath, and necklaces, paying homage to the rich heritage of Mughal jewellery craftsmanship. Vinay Gupta, the founder of the jewellery brand that designed the elaborate accessories for the film shared insights into the collaborative journey with Bhansali, reflecting on the profound dedication and craftsmanship poured into this monumental project. The a sixth-generation jewellery enterprise meticulously crafted over 10,000 statement jewellery designs, encapsulating the mystique of a bygone era.

Gupta revealed the immense effort spanning three years, with their studio entirely dedicated to the task. "More than 10,000 pieces and over 300kg of jewellery were meticulously crafted, each piece a testament to the commitment to reviving centuries-old artistry," Gupta elaborated, underscoring the relentless pursuit of bringing Bhansali's vision to life.

"It wasn’t challenging, but the joy of going back to my roots, heritage and legacy of being from a family of treasurers for the Mughals over 200 years back, was the highlight," he said to News18.

