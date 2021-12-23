Bollywood: Sushmita Sen announces breakup with beau via Instagram post

'We began as friends, we remain friends,' the actress says

By ANI Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 6:53 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 6:54 PM

Months after speculations, actor Sushmita Sen has finally announced her breakup from beau Rohman Shawl, on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a selfie with Rohman and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!" She also added hashtags like "#nomorespeculations," "#liveandletlive," "#cherishedmemories," "#gratitude," "#love" and "#friendship."

Fans of the couple also reacted to the news in the comments section.

"It's heartbreaking... Love to see you guys," a fan wrote.

Another admirer of the couple also commented, "This is cute but lil sad for me, but I am happy if you both are happy with this decision. GOD BLESS YOU."

"I really appreciate, how you concluded everything in a post so boldly," a third fan wrote.

The former Miss Universe, who has never shied away from telling the world about her love life with Rohman, announced the news months after the rumours of their breakup started going rounds on the internet.

The speculations started when eagle eyed fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other from their Instagram handles.

For the unversed, it was technology that played cupid for the 'Aarya' actor and model Rohman, as they first connected on Instagram DMs. The duo started dating in the year 2018 and was spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party the same year.