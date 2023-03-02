Sushmita Sen undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack

The Bollywood actor recently tied the know with Kiara Advani
Bollywood star Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack few days ago, the actor announced Thursday in an Instagram post. The 47-year-old actor added that she underwent an angioplasty and had a stent put in place.
“Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart,’” she captioned the post in which she can be seen with her father.
Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond," she added.
Netizens were shocked upon hearing the news and wished for the Main Hoon Na star's speedy recovery. Sushmita was last seen in the second season of Aarya, and has already shot for the third season.
ALSO READ:
The Bollywood actor recently tied the know with Kiara Advani
The cricketer got candid in a recent podcast and talked about his personal and professional life
Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song in LA
The Georgian national won the judges' hearts after auditioning for the popular US reality show
The Indian actor is part of a new beverage commercial shot in the city
From free musical performances to a photography exhibition and more, we've got you covered with these great options
The satirical workplace thriller tells the story of a video game studio after the sudden death of its young founder
Ostlund won the festival's top prize last year for 'Triangle of Sadness'