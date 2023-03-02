Sushmita Sen undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack

Thu 2 Mar 2023, 2:59 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 3:20 PM

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack few days ago, the actor announced Thursday in an Instagram post. The 47-year-old actor added that she underwent an angioplasty and had a stent put in place.

“Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart,’” she captioned the post in which she can be seen with her father.

Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond," she added.

Netizens were shocked upon hearing the news and wished for the Main Hoon Na star's speedy recovery. Sushmita was last seen in the second season of Aarya, and has already shot for the third season.

