Hrithik Roshan, Ayan Mukerji to team up for War 2, next Spyverse movie after Pathaan

Fans are excited to see the action star reprise his role in the second instalment, as well as cameos in other films such as Tiger 3

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 1:19 PM

It is a happy Tuesday for Bollywood fans. It has been revealed that Ayan Mukerji will direct the second instalment of the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.

The will be the seventh in the Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe. The storyline of War 2 will follow the events of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which is slated to release during Diwali (November) this year.

The announcement was made by film critic Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He wrote, “Biggg development…Ayan Mukerji to direct ‘war 2’ for YRF… Hrithik Roshan confirmed… Aditya Chopra signs Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2…The 7th film in the YRF spy universe, which will follow the events of Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan will essay the principal lead role.”

BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT ‘WAR 2’ FOR YRF… HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED… #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2… The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3.#HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role. pic.twitter.com/CirvtbBASD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2023

The news has spread like wildfire on social media. Fans couldn’t stop themselves from sharing their excitement in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Spy Universe Timeline- Tiger 3, War 2, Tiger Vs Pathaan, Pathaan 2…There should be an endgame too, before the year 2028.”

SPY UNIVERSE TIME LINE-



TIGER 3

WAR 2

TIGER VS PATHAAN

PATHAAN 2



There should be a endgame too ,before the year 2028. — KRISH. (@ikrishdevil27) April 4, 2023

“Hrithik’s cameo confirmed in Tiger 3,” read a comment.

Hrithik Cameo CONFIRMED In #Tiger3 🔥 — Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) April 4, 2023

A few wanted War director Siddharth Anand back.

I want SIDDHARTH ANAND FOR WAR 2



Ayan is also a legend, but only in rom com — RONIT ᴶᴬᵂᴬᴺ (@SRKzRonit) April 4, 2023

The YRF spy universe started with Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. The first film, Ek Tha Tiger, featuring Salman and Katrina Kaif, was released in 2012. The next one was Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Following the success of the genre, the makers came up with War in 2019. The Siddharth Anand directorial featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in key roles.

And, then came Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which was also helmed by Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were part of the project. Pathaan became the highest-grossing Hindi film in history. Fans were in for a treat when Salman Khan’s Tiger showed up to save SRK aka Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

Ayan Mukerji’s last film Brahmastra: Part 1 was among the hits of 2022. His debut film was the 2009 Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Wake Up Sid. His 2013 romcom, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, was much loved by fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ: