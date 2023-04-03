'I forgave and moved on': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she finally spoke about being cornered in Bollywood

They were taken into custody on December 29 last year, neither of the two brothers has been formally charged in the case
Global star Priyanka Chopra does not hold any grudges against people in Bollywood who "cornered" her in the past, she says.
The actress recently made headlines with her explosive interview against Bollywood, where, in an international podcast, she opened up about how people had pushed her into a corner, eventually leading to her exit from the industry. However, she did not take any names.
Priyanka's revelation caught everyone's attention, especially back home – and now, at a promotional event of her upcoming series 'Citadel' in Mumbai on Monday, the actress revealed that she has made peace with her past.
When asked why she chose to speak about it now, after all these years, Priyanka said, "On that podcast I was asked about the journey of my life. I was talking about the truth of my journey and I think I was [now] confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now, [with] where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt."
She added, "I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave, I moved on a long time ago, and then I made my peace with it. I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner."
Priyanka's interview also prompted singer-composer Amaal Mallik to react. "Well it's something that I face on a daily basis", he said on Twitter. "When fans ask me why I don't do as many Bollywood films? Now you know [...] the truth about campism, bootlicking [and] powerplay within Bollywood needs to come out more often. See what they tried to do to this amazing woman."
Actress Kangana Ranaut also came out in support of Priyanka Chopra after her explosive interview went viral.
"Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaud their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high – it challenges everything they ever believed," she tweeted.
