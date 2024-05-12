Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Mexico

Thirty people have been rescued alive, while thirty-eight remained unaccounted for
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
ALSO READ:
Thirty people have been rescued alive, while thirty-eight remained unaccounted for
Aid groups and UN officials have warned the area is already overcrowded and not ready to receive an influx of people
Jennifer Granholm will participate in a meeting of the Net-Zero Producers Forum
Closed-circuit video images showed the bus veering sharply in the road before crashing from a bridge and sinking within seconds
EU foreign policy chief says there will be more nations following suit because Belgium has also decided to recognise Palestinian state
The Princess of Wales announced in March she was having treatment after cancer was found following an abdominal surgery
Some of the treaty's most contentious elements includes vaccine sharing
Country's northeast – the agricultural heartland – saw the highest number of deaths