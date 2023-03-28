'Was pushed into a corner in Bollywood': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she moved to US

The film revolves around a headstrong woman dealing with unhealed trauma
Priyanka Chopra in a new podcast revealed what made her move to the US.
The Bollywood star made her way into Hollywood after she appeared in 2015's Quantico. Prior to that, the actor also tried to make it as an international musician, producing songs like In My City and Exotic.
But Priyanka's move to the US was because she felt "cornered" in Bollywood, she said in a chat with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert. The Citadel actor shared that she was facing some opposition as she was not being cast in movies, and she also had "beef" with people in the industry.
"I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” she said.
Priyanka was then asked by her manager Anjula Acharia if she would be interested in building a career in music in the States, and the actor agreed since she was looking for ways to move out of Bollywood.
“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it,” she added.
PeeCee is awaiting the release of the Russo Brothers' series Citadel in which the Indian actor stars as a spy next to Richard Madden. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28. As far as Bollywood is concerned, Priyanka will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
