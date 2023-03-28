Quinta Brunson, Ana de Armas to make 'Saturday Night Live' debut as hosts

The film revolves around a headstrong woman dealing with unhealed trauma
Two first-time hosts — Quinta Brunson and Ana de Armas — will make their Saturday Night Live debuts in April.
Brunson, creator and star of ABC's Abbott Elementary comedy, will be host of this Saturday's show, NBC announced on Monday. Lil Yachty, whose latest disc debuted at the top of Billboard's rock and alternative charts, is the musical guest.
Molly Shannon returns to SNL to host on April 8. Shannon, one of the show's cast members from 1995 to 2001, has been host one time before. Jonas Brothers, who have a new album due in May, will be the show's musical guest for the third time.
De Armas, who earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, is the scheduled host for April 15. She's got an upcoming show, Ghosted, rolling out on Apple TV+ later in April.
Karol G is the musical guest on April 15. Her latest disc is the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to top the Billboard chart.
ALSO READ:
The film revolves around a headstrong woman dealing with unhealed trauma
In her latest, 'Bheed', she takes on the role of an elite woman stuck on the road amidst the pandemic lockdown
Akanksha had a huge following on social media, and her reel videos were quite popular on Instagram
It hopes to entice a new generation of fans with the game which first came out in 1974
Police said Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman
The actors have been a couple for over a decade
The actress was severely criticised for sharing photos from her pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
Bollywood stars along with other personalities recently came together to celebrate the achievements of Indian players who have been making the country proud