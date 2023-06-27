'Mammootty is Bilal': Fans excited as Indian film-maker Amal Neerad teases Big B sequel

The director has shared a video on Facebook, showcasing a sequence of assorted imagery, including lions, humans, robots, and skulls — all leading to a shot of Mammootty

File photo

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 12:15 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 12:16 PM

Indian film-maker Amal Neerad has hinted the sequel of his Malayalam action-thriller Big B, which was released in 2007. The upcoming film, which could be titled Bilal, will feature Mammootty in the lead once again. Even though the film hasn’t entered the production stage yet, it has already created a lot of buzz, especially after Amal Neerad’s social media post on Monday.

The director has shared a video crafted by Rajeev Gopal, who is renowned for creating the title graphics of the original Big B, among various other films. The clip, shared on Facebook, showcases a sequence of assorted imagery, including lions, humans, robots, and skulls, all leading to a shot of Mammootty. The 71-year-old actor, who is dressed in a three-piece tuxedo, looks dapper as always. “Mammootty is Bilal. An Amal Neerad film,” read the text. The 71-yea-old actor is expected to reprise his iconic role as Bilal John Kurishingal.

The now-viral video was accompanied by a background score, which was originally composed by Sushin Shyam for Amal Neerad's 2022 release Bheeshma Parvam. Alongside the video, Amal Neerad wrote, "Thank you so much dear, Rajeev Gopal…who did the title graphics of Big B and one of the greatest technicians whom I have ever worked with.”

Ever since Amal Neerad shared the clip, fans have found it quite difficult to contain their excitement. One of them wrote, “Can’t keep calm.”

Another said, “That’s awesome.”

Many even expressed their surprise, as they asked, “Is it really happening?”

“Can’t wait for Bilal,” read a comment on the post.

Amal Neerad and Mammootty’s cinematic collaboration started with Ranjith's 2004 release Black. While Amal was the cinematographer of the film, the megastar played the lead role. In 2007, Amal made his directorial debut with Big B, starring Mammootty. Last year, the duo once again joined hands for Bheeshma Parvam, which emerged as one of the year's biggest hits of the Malayalam cinema.

READ MORE: