Bollywood version of superhit Pasoori song leaves Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, fans upset

The Bollywood version of Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s global hit Pasoori has irked a section of netizens, who say the original rendition was much better and that the remake was unnecessary.
The chartbuster has been recreated for the upcoming Bollywood film Satyaprem Ki Katha starring actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Indian singers Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar have lent their voices to the Bollywood version, which released on Monday.
The news did not sit well with Pakistanis who started trolling Bollywood, saying it will "butcher" the Coke Studio's masterpiece, according to a report on the Geo News website.
Pasoori from Coke Studio season 14, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, quickly became a sensation after it was released on YouTube, according to the report.
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, in a post shared before the Bollywood version was released, used the hashtag “spare Pasoori” to express his thoughts.
His tweet read, “Pasoori is a song loved all over the world. I hope Bollywood won’t slaughter this masterpiece as it does to others in the garb of remaking.”
Another Twitter user wrote, “It’s been out for year and more, why don’t Bollywood bring original music, we used to cherish?”
Some declared that the “real Pasoori" song is a masterpiece” and that "no one can beat" it.
A user said, “Come on bring something better. Don't ruin all the original songs. Already current Bollywood has ruined all the old gold songs of Bollywood.”
Another couldn’t relate to the lyrics of the song.
Some of the users were “devastated” after listening to the Bollywood version of Pasoori.
The makers have dropped the track on YouTube and said, “Presenting the song Pasoori Nu from the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. Relive the Global Hit! Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem and Kiara Advani as Katha…”
Kartik Aaryan has also shared the recreated version of Pasoori on Twitter. He said, “Feel the magic of love with Arijit Singh’s midas touch.”
But not everyone was critical of the song. “Golden voice of Arijit Singh has so many tones and textures. Amazing,” read a comment.
Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will release on June 29. The film will mark Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s second collaboration. The two shared the screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
