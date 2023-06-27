Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to produce daughter Suhana's debut theatrical film: Report

There is a possibility he will appear in the film in an extended cameo role

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 10:42 AM

Suhana Khan — daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan — is all set to make her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies. While viewers are still waiting for the movie to arrive on the streaming platform, reports of Suhana Khan’s first theatrical release are making headlines.

As per Indian media, Suhana Khan will be teaming up with her superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, for her maiden theatrical film. He has also doubled up as the producer for the project.

The father-daughter duo will be working with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, reported Pinkvilla. The report also added that Siddharth Anand would be co-producing the film.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in the capacity of actor and director in Pathaan and now the duo is now all set to work in multiple capacities in this yet-untitled film. The yet-untitled film will be a co-production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors,” the report quoted a source as saying.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are ready to extend their bond further by venturing into a co-production. The yet untitled film is touted to be the first of the many collaborations in the offing for SRK and Siddharth Anand in the capacity of producer,” it added.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan collaborating on the film, the source revealed that the casting coup was “organic.” The source said, “It’s a subject that organically calls for this casting and all the details have been kept under wraps for now. Both Shah Rukh and Suhana are excited to collaborate in a professional capacity,” adding that Shah Rukh Khan may be appearing in the film in an extended cameo.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Atlee’s Jawaan (Soldier). In the film, he will share the screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, will be sharing screen space with fellow debutants Agastya Nanda – grandson of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan – and Khushi Kapoor – daughter of late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor in The Archies.

The ensemble cast of the film, based on the iconic Archies comics, also includes Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina and Dot. It has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

