Indian actor Suraj Kumar meets with accident, doctors amputate leg: Report

Known as Dhruwan, the Kannada actor reportedly rammed his bike into a truck while overtaking another vehicle on Mysuru-Gundlupet highway

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 6:46 PM

Indian actor Suraj Kumar met with a major road accident on the Mysuru-Gundlupet highway in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on Saturday, reported Indian media.

Suraj Kumar is related to the legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar. He is the nephew of Dr Rajkumar's wife Paravathamma and son of film producer SA Srinivas.

Suraj Kumar, who works in Kannada films, was on a bike when he rammed into a lorry near Begur in Karnataka. He was going to Ooty in Tamil Nadu, reported The New Indian Express.

Suraj Kumar, whose screen name is Dhruwan, sustained a major injury on his right leg and doctors were left with no other choice but to amputate the leg to save his life, the report added.

Suraj Kumar was reportedly trying to overtake a tractor when he lost control of the bike and rammed into a lorry. After the accident, Kannada film actor and Dhruwan's cousin Shiva Rajkumar visited him in the hospital, reported TV9 Kannada.

Suraj Kumar is known for his love for bikes. His Instagram timeline is filled with pictures of him riding a Harley Davidson.

In March this year, Suraj Kumar shared a set of first-look posters from his upcoming film Ratha (Chariot) on Instagram. In the pics, the actor is seen carrying an intense expression on his face.

The note attached to the post read: “With all your love and blessings.”