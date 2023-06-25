From Pakistani boy’s 'Kacha Badam' performance to bride grooving on roller skates: Check out this week’s viral dance videos

From the trailblazer with an eye on history to 'Mr Titanic', these explorers had incredible stories that earned the respect of people around them
Dance is truly a form of therapy that can instantly bring a smile to our faces. Shaking a leg to your favourite track often brings joy and helps wash away all kinds of stress. Whether you are a child, an adult or the elderly, dance is for all and knows no boundaries. There are plenty of videos on the Internet where we see people dance their hearts out and ooze positivity.
Here is a list of videos that went viral this week:
We all hope to make our wedding day memorable by doing something special. For a bride in India, she chose to showcase her skating skills at the 'sangeet' ceremony. A video, uploaded on Instagram, shows the bride in a lehenga, dancing to 'Sau Asmaan’ song from the Bollywood film Baar Baar Dekho. She did the dance wearing roller skates and impressed everyone with her elegance.
K-Pop boy band BTS has earned massive popularity around the world. This week, a fanmade video of BTS went viral, where the boy band members are seen dancing to Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from the 2001 film Lagaan. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and J-hope among other members of the boy band grooving in sync with each other.
Kids have the talent to steal the show with their innocence and amusing antics. Recently, a video made its way to the Internet where a Pakistani boy dances to the viral song 'Kacha Badam'. Wearing a black kurta, the child dances like no one is watching and leaves everyone in awe. The song, Kacha Badam, became a hit thanks to Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal’s Birbhum district, in India, who would sing it while selling peanuts.
Another video which caught the attention of many this week was of a South Indian bride who planned a well-choreographed dance for her wedding function. The video drew a lot of reaction on Instagram where one user said, “Excellent choreography and energy from all”.
Feeling down? Just watch this Indian girl’s power-packed performance. In this viral video, the girl does some infectious dance moves while enjoying the peppy track, Solid Body.
