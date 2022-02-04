Watch: Peanut-seller goes viral for catchy song 'Kacha Badam'

Bhuban Badyakar has been invited to appear on reality shows in India after his tune exploded on social media

When Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut-seller from little-known Kuraljuri village in West Bengal’s Birbhaum district, travelled to nearby hamlets selling his stuff and singing about ‘Kacha Badam,’ little did he realise that within days his song would emerge as one of the most popular on social media in India and worldwide.

Over the past few weeks, the song has clocked millions of hits and gone viral on social media. A video of a Portuguese father and his daughter dancing to Kacha Badam has gone viral.

On YouTube, millions have listened to the song and watched people dancing.

Badyakar is stunned by the response to his song and has urged the local police in his village to help him get paid for his viral song. He is also emerging as a star and has been invited to appear on reality shows in India.

