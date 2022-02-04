Indian father-daughter duo secure medical college admission

Although Murugaiyan is thrice his daughter's age, he worked hard to balance his job and entrance preparations

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 12:35 AM

Age is not a barrier to gaining knowledge, and this adage has once again been proved by an Indian father-daughter duo who sat for an entrance examination and secured admission in medical college.

Lieutenant Colonel R Murugaiyan, 54, is the Chief Manager at the BPCL Kochi Refinery, who appeared for the NEET examination on the same day as his daughter Sheetal, aged 18.

Murugaiyan secured admission in Srilalithambika Medical College, Chennai, while his daughter Sheetal secured admission in Vinayaka Mission Medical College, Pondicherry, for MBBS courses.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programmes in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Although Murugaiyan is thrice his daughter's age, he worked hard to balance his job and entrance preparations. After returning from his work, he would study with his daughter in the evenings. His wife supported him in his endeavours.

Lt Col Murugaiyan, who holds degrees in engineering, law and business administration, had initially wished to become a doctor. However, due to the insistence of his family, he studied engineering.

Only after the Indian Supreme Court ruling, which removed the age limit for writing NEET examinations, he could attempt the entrance, thereby allowing him to fulfil his dreams.

Murugaiyan, a native of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, who has been living in Kerala for 31 years, explained to Manorama News that he planned to wait for the next college allotment list before making a final decision.