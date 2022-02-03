Watch: Man arrested after allowing friend to ride on bonnet of speeding car

This comes as several educators have been forced off work by the pandemic
Offbeat1 week ago
A video showing a man seated on the bonnet of a speeding car, driven by his friend in Bandra in Mumbai, went viral on Wednesday night. But Mumbai police were quick to respond. The two men were traced and arrested by the police.
"Don't Dare This Devil's Act," tweeted Mumbai police. "They wanted to experience the cool breeze but chose the wrong location & landed up getting the chills at Bandra PStn. Allowing his friend to ride on the bonnet of his car cost dearly to two men who were booked under IPC Sections 279 & 336 #RoadSafety."
A half-a-minute video displaying their act and also the confessions by the two were also posted on the Twitter site of the police. The Twitter post was widely welcomed by thousands of viewers.
"Mumbai Police Very well done, this prompt action proves that even without using #MumbaiTrafficApp or even without sharing exact location Mumbai Police can track a moving vehicle & take action against mischief mongers," tweeted one. "Every common Mumbaikar will wish such promptness will continue."
ALSO READ:
Another person tweeted: "Commendable job, please start taking similar action against sunroof offenders, sticking their heads out of sunroof in a running car is equally dangerous. Please initiate a drive against it. cc @CPMumbaiPolice."
While appreciating the Mumbai police's prompt action, one person suggested that the car should be confiscated and the driving licence cancelled. "Imposing fine n detention for some time is no action. Why not show their face n display their identity. Name n shame the offenders," said the tweet.
This comes as several educators have been forced off work by the pandemic
Offbeat1 week ago
The search was conducted following a request from the son of one of those on board the doomed flight
Offbeat1 week ago
The picture shows a forearm containing a Kalashnikov bullet from a woman who was shot during the 2015 Bataclan shootings
Offbeat1 week ago
Several monkeys escaped after the collision between a pickup and a dump truck, but only one remained unaccounted for
Offbeat1 week ago
Man’s arm got cut off near the shoulder in a workplace accident.
Offbeat1 week ago
She has been criminally charged and ordered not to contact the victim
Offbeat1 week ago
Politicians threw punches at each other after a dispute among members of the new leader's party
Offbeat1 week ago
The 35-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for his crime and took Karachi's higher secondary exam last year
Offbeat1 week ago