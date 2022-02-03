Watch: Man arrested after allowing friend to ride on bonnet of speeding car

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 8:23 AM

A video showing a man seated on the bonnet of a speeding car, driven by his friend in Bandra in Mumbai, went viral on Wednesday night. But Mumbai police were quick to respond. The two men were traced and arrested by the police.

"Don't Dare This Devil's Act," tweeted Mumbai police. "They wanted to experience the cool breeze but chose the wrong location & landed up getting the chills at Bandra PStn. Allowing his friend to ride on the bonnet of his car cost dearly to two men who were booked under IPC Sections 279 & 336 #RoadSafety."

A half-a-minute video displaying their act and also the confessions by the two were also posted on the Twitter site of the police. The Twitter post was widely welcomed by thousands of viewers.

"Mumbai Police Very well done, this prompt action proves that even without using #MumbaiTrafficApp or even without sharing exact location Mumbai Police can track a moving vehicle & take action against mischief mongers," tweeted one. "Every common Mumbaikar will wish such promptness will continue."

Another person tweeted: "Commendable job, please start taking similar action against sunroof offenders, sticking their heads out of sunroof in a running car is equally dangerous. Please initiate a drive against it. cc @CPMumbaiPolice."

While appreciating the Mumbai police's prompt action, one person suggested that the car should be confiscated and the driving licence cancelled. "Imposing fine n detention for some time is no action. Why not show their face n display their identity. Name n shame the offenders," said the tweet.