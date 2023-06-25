From 'strawberry biryani' to 'pani puri ice cream': These weird foods went viral this week

The internet is home to some bizarre food experiments. From ice cream dosa to strawberry biryani, these viral food combination videos have been trending on social media. If you think you have seen enough of the odd food combinations, wait for it, there's more.

Here are the viral food videos from this week:

1. Chocolate ice cream or oil ice cream

Ice cream is a guilty pleasure. But it looks like the sweet treat has landed at the centre of culinary experimentation. A vendor just prepared chocolate ice cream with oil and people couldn't believe it.

2. Strawberry biryani

Whether it’s butter chicken or tandoori chicken, nothing can match a wholesome plate of chicken biryani.

Well, someone has dared to experiment with the beloved biryani. In the viral video, a person added freshly chopped strawberries to the preparation to make something absolutely bizarre.

3. Pani puri ice cream

Pani puri, just like biryani, has a fanbase of its own. People like to relish the quintessential street food snack in a particular way. However, this viral video of the pani puri ice cream left foodies heartbroken. From sev to chocolate syrup, the filling looked too hard to digest.

4. Chicken salami egg masala

This particular combination might sound delicious but is nothing like it. Made with chicken salami, eggs, loads of oil and masala, this recipe has the power to make you lose your appetite.

5.Rajinikanth style dosa

In this video, which has more than 19 million views on Instagram, the vendor serves the dosa in the typical Rajinikanth style. His finishing touch takes the experience to a whole new level.

