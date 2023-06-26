Why Arshad Warsi's 'Asur 2' connected strongly with viewers

The amazingly versatile actor Arshad Warsi is back with the Jio Cinema crime thriller Asur 2. The season 2 is an instant hit with an IMDB rating of 8.5 and is one of the most watched Indian shows worldwide. In this exclusive conversation, Warsi explains why did Asur 2 connects so strongly with the viewers, his passion for memorable roles and why he takes so much time to choose new projects.

The season 2 of Asur (2023) is bigger, better and more successful than the first season. Why do you think it connected so well with the viewers and what makes the series so special for you as an actor?

It’s an absolutely unusual story and script for me. I had not heard or seen anything like this before. I heard this script and I couldn’t get it off my head. I said I have to do it. You know India is a country where in terms of technology we are quite advanced. At the same time, in spirituality and religion too, we are up there. I felt that these two very Indian aspects are poles apart from each other, but if someone can put it in a script, it would be great. Asur 2 combines these aspects brilliantly. That’s the reason, the Indian-ness, that has connected.

It is such a strong, intense performance and completely against your perceived image as an actor. Will you call it a career best performance?

No! (laughs). I just did a film for Tigmanshu Dhulia which I think will be shocker for everybody. When we’ll talk again, you’ll ask me again if I consider that one my career best (laughs). I think I didn’t have to do much because the script of Asur 2 was so thrilling. We usually don’t work hard for the second part of a series or a film. I know someone who works extremely hard on sequels is Raju Hirani. Here (Asur 2), I asked the writers to go insane with and do something totally out of the box. They delivered tremendously. I have no clue where can they go with season 3.

You have been an unconventional actor. Look at your choice of films Waisa Bhi Hota hai Part II (2003), Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Dedh Ishqiya (2014) and that fantastic act in Saher (2005)...

And how can you forget Dhamaal (2007) and Golmaal (2006)!

Do you ever feel that your versatility and craft have not been utilized completely? What could be the reasons?

I don’t know really. A lot of things have been said about this. But you know I am also very lazy. Unless and until I am really convinced with my role and the script I don’t do it. A lot of filmmakers complain why do I always say no. I tell them my home is better than your script. I will sit at my house because I am having more fun here (laughs). You have to give me something to get me out of my house. And now I even want the temperature of my script to be perfect (laughs). Jokes apart, I am honest with them. I don’t waste their time.

Do they take your ‘no’ kindly or you have suffered because of it?

Nobody likes to hear ‘no’. But I just feel it is better not to waste somebody’s time. And people who understand me keep coming back to me. There are known directors who have offered me films over and over again and I have declined over and over again and we are still very good friends. Asur (season one) came four years ago and was a big success. But I haven’t accepted any other web series in these four years. You have to understand I’ve to spend one year with those people, the unit, the director and actors. If we do not like each other how are we going to spend that one (or two years) working together? That’s why I don’t get much work.

Whenever we talk about Arshad Warsi, the discussion is about your most memorable role - Circuit in Munna Bhai series. Do you think it has also been a limiting role for you as an actor? Were filmmakers expecting you to play different versions of Circuit?

Yes, after playing Circuit, most filmmakers wanted me to play Circuit or do a similar role. I had to really work hard on saying no, as politely as possible. Besides I didn’t want to dilute the memorable character by doing it everywhere.

You’ve also talked about how you had to miss out on many films because the co-stars were insecure about you dominating the scenes.

This is something the media started saying. Because for a long time, after Munna Bhai, I never got any decent film offers. Honestly speaking, I am very happy with the way my life has shaped up. I am working with some amazing talent. I like working with them and they like working with me, it’s perfect.

You're a master of your craft - be it comedy, or thriller even a mature romantic take in Modern Love Mumbai (2022). But what’s your favourite genre?

Genre doesn’t bother me, I love playing different characters. It’s the script and director's sensibility that attracts me. I think everyone’s favourite character is Circuit, but my favourite character is Babban from Ishqiya.

Everyone is talking about the success of Asur 2 but recently we read somewhere that your wife has not watched Asur 2 and that she does not like most of your work. What’s happening?

(Laughs) She hates scary stuff, and she thinks Asur is scary. After being forced by all our friends, she tried to watch, saw the first episode of season one and said, “there’s a dead body and someone is cutting fingers, I can’t watch this.” Some day she’ll watch it, fingers crossed (laughs).

